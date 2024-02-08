Ohio high school quarterback accused of breaking 14-year-old’s jaw, arrested

HARRISON — An Ohio high school quarterback is facing a count of felonious assault after allegedly breaking a teenager’s jaw.

Richard Engel, 18, is accused of punching a 14-year-old several times and breaking their jaw, WXIX in Cincinnati reported.

>> Former Ohio State quarterback arrested, faces possible prison time

The incident happened Sunday after Engle and the teen got into an argument at the Harrison High School Activity Center.

The victim had heard someone start to call him names as he was walking out of the locker room, according to WLWT in Cincinnati. When the teen started to walk back toward Engle, the 18-year-old allegedly punched him three times, breaking his jaw.

>> Search to resume today after missing 14-year-old girl’s backpack found in river, screaming heard

Engle was wearing a cast on his right hand at the time of the incident.

The Harrison High School quarterback was arrested and charged with felonious assault. As WXIX reported, his bond was set at $3,000 and he posted that on Wednesday.

©2024 Cox Media Group