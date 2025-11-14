Ohio families to receive full SNAP benefits, officials say

OHIO — Hundreds of thousands of Ohio families will recieve their full November SNAP benefits, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced today.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This move comes after the historic federal government shutdown ended Wednesday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier this week, the state processed partial SNAP benefit payments for eligible households.

After receiving guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), ODJFS is now required to take immediate steps to make sure eligible households receive all of their benefits.

“Ohio will calculate the full benefit households would have received in November and deduct the partial amount already paid,” the department said.

State officials have started this process, but there is no expected issuance date.

SNAP recipients are encouraged to check their balances through their Connect EBT app or the Ohio Benefits Self-Service Portal.

The latest information can be found at jfs.ohio.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group