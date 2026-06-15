Ohio bill to enhance school bus safety heads to governor’s desk

COLUMBUS/CLARK COUNTY — A bill aiming to keep children safer on their way to and from school is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk.

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House Bill 3, the School Bus Safety Act, has passed the Ohio Senate and House and is headed to the governor.

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The bill would set aside $10 million to fund a needs-based grant program.

Districts could apply for grants as they see fit and use the money to pay for school bus safety features.

Things such as on-board cameras to help catch drivers who illegally pass school buses while they are loading or unloading children.

The legislation would also create stiffer criminal penalties for drivers who illegally pass school buses.

Fines would go from $0–$500 to $250–$1,000.

The bill was introduced after a deadly school bus crash in Clark County that killed one student and injured dozens of others in 2023.

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