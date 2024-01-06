Officers, medics on scene of injury crash in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON — Officers and medics have responded to an injury crash in New Lebanon Saturday morning.

>>Miami Valley seeing first snowfall of 2024

New Lebanon Police officers and medics were dispatched just before 6:20 a.m. on initial reports of a crash at N Diamond Mill Road and Eaton Pike.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell noticed that the roadway was blocked when he was checking road conditions inside Storm Tracker 7 during News Center 7 Saturday.

He noticed at least two vehicles were involved in the crash and one was on its side.

Dispatchers confirmed that officers and medics were at the scene but would not provide any other details on injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group