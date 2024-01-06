Miami Valley seeing first snowfall of 2024

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is seeing the first snowfall of 2024.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is checking conditions inside Storm Tracker 7 and providing live updates during News Center 7 Saturday.

We have seen light snow showers along U.S. 35 in Preble County in Eaton this morning.

Campbell said snow on the roads in Eaton.

He also noticed wet roads riding inside Storm Tracker 7.

Campbell also saw a light dusting of snow at a car dealership in Eaton.

ODOT cameras are also showing snow showers falling along Interstate 75 at Austin Boulevard.

It’s also showing some snow in the grassy areas along Interstate 70 at Arlington Road and Interstate 75 at US 36 in Miami County.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system and has live updates now on News Center 7 Saturday.





