Winter Weather Advisory for parts of region; Snow showers move in overnight through Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren and Clinton counties now until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Chance for light accumulating snow on Saturday

Few more snow showers Sunday

Active weather continues next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase followed by snow showers late tonight into early Saturday morning. Cold with lows around 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Snow showers are expected early Saturday morning. A light accumulation of less than 1″ possible across the northern Miami Valley. Dayton could see around 1.5″ of snow. Areas south of Dayton may get closer to 2 inches. Road issues will be most likely before the sun comes up on Saturday. As temperatures rise and snow showers end, road conditions should quickly improve.

SUNDAY: A quick moving system may bring a few more snow showers Sunday morning. These again may mix with rain as temperatures rise. An additional dusting of snow is possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Either rain or snow is possible Tuesday morning. Quickly becoming all rain into Tuesday afternoon. Windy with gusts exceeding 30MPH. Highs in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a chance for lingering snow showers. Colder with highs in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chilly with highs near 40.

FRIDAY: 7 days out, so subject to change. Partly cloudy with a chance for snow arriving at night. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

