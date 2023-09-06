At least 1 hurt following crash in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 7:30 a.m.

At least 1 person is hurt following a crash in Miami Township Wednesday morning.

State troopers and Miami Township Police officers were dispatched at 6:07 a.m. to Miamisburg Centerville Road (SR 725) and Springboro Pike (SR-741) on reports of a crash.

State patrol dispatchers told News Center 7 that at least one person suffered was hurt.

OHGO cameras showed two vehicles were involved. One SUV suffered front-end damage on the passenger side.

Southbound State Route 741 was closed at State Route 725 for nearly an hour and a half.

The crash remains under investigation.

Officers and medics are scene of a crash in Miami Township Wednesday morning.

Miamisburg Township officers and Miami Valley Fire District firefighters were dispatched at 6:07 a.m. to Miamisburg Centerville Road (SR 725) and Springboro Pike (SR-741) on initial reports of a crash, according to scanner traffic.

OHGO cameras are showing medics have closed Southbound State Route 741 and part of Eastbound State Route 725.

Two vehicles are involved in the collision.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

SR 725 at SR 741 Photo credit to OHGO

