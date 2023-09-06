1 taken to hospital after crashing into tree in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person was taken to the hospital after they crashed into a tree in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m. Springfield police and fire were called to the 500 block of East Home Road to reports of a car that had crashed into a tree, according to a sergeant with the Springfield Police Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found that someone was trapped in their car and needed to be freed by mechanical means.

>> Road rage shootings in Miami Valley increasing; man arrested in connection with Sunday incident

They were taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

Police confirmed a medical helicopter was asked to be on standby due to the nature of the person’s injuries. It is unclear if it has been activated at this time.

We are working to learn how serious the person’s injuries are and what led up to the crash.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group