Officers close busy intersection after vehicle hits utility pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers have closed a busy intersection after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
Dayton officers responded around 4:21 a.m. to the 2900 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
The crash involved two vehicles, and a utility pole was hit.
The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that W. Hillcrest Avenue is closed between Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.
We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.
News Center 7 will update this story.
