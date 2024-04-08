Local

Officer stops driver going over 100 MPH in Miami Township

Officers stop driver going over 100 mph in Miami Twp Photo from contributed by Miami Township Police Department via Facebook (Miami Township Police Department via Facebook /Miami Township Police Department via Facebook)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A driver was stopped for going over 100 mph in Miami Township.

Miami Township Police posted a photo on social media showing that an officer recently stopped a driver for speeding on Austin Boulevard.

“Speeding is dangerous, however at 117 mph on Austin Blvd., it’s downright deadly,” the department said.

The department said that officers are out “stopping these dangerous drivers before they kill someone.”

