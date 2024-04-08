Officer stops driver going over 100 MPH in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A driver was stopped for going over 100 mph in Miami Township.

>>1 dead, 2 others hospitalized following Butler County crash

Miami Township Police posted a photo on social media showing that an officer recently stopped a driver for speeding on Austin Boulevard.

“Speeding is dangerous, however at 117 mph on Austin Blvd., it’s downright deadly,” the department said.

The department said that officers are out “stopping these dangerous drivers before they kill someone.”

©2024 Cox Media Group