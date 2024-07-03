Officer makes baby formula run after mother’s milk dries up in Ohio

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, HAMILTON COUNTY — A police officer responded to a different emergency call in Ohio.

A Miami Township police officer near Cincinnati got a late-night call from a mother whose milk for a one-week-old infant dried up.

She told Corporal Hunter Willoughby that she could not find any stores open, and the officer helped.

The department posted body camera video on social media due to the increase interest in the story.

They said he stopped at a closed Meijer store and knocked on the window until a worker let him in.

“Infant formula,” said Willoughby. “Okay. What the heck’s the difference?”

He bought some formula and bottles for the mom and did not accept any payment from her when he dropped them off.

“You don’t often hear about everything a police officer does in the course of their shift, but I do, and this is an example of the Miami Township Way,” said Chief Mike Mills in a statement.”

