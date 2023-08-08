Oakwood commissioners vote to join multi-city electric aggregation group on opt-in basis

OAKWOOD — Oakwood city commissioners voted to join a multi-city electric aggregation group Monday, but on an opt-in basis.

Commissioners voted to approve a solution allowing Oakwood residents and small business electricity customers to “opt-in” to the Miami Valley Communications Council electricity aggregation program, according to a media release.

The customers that “opt-in” will get the same electricity rates and contract terms as those in communities that are in the program on an “opt-out” basis.

The MVCC coalition includes Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Trotwood, Vandalia and West Carrollton.

Commissioners said city leaders chose to offer the program so that customers could make a choice whether to join in on the program, stay with AES or chose a different supplier altogether.

Energy Harbor is the electricity supplier for the MVCC aggregation program.

The city will share details on how customers can choose to join the program in the coming days, commissioners said.





