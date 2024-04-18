NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Miami Valley Wednesday.
An EF-0 tornado touched down in Champaign County, according to the NWS.
>> PHOTOS: Tornado-warned, severe storms move through the Miami Valley
Some tree damage and minor structural damage were reported in the vicinity of Perry Road, north of U.S. 36.
A final assessment including the results of the survey is expected to be completed and released later this evening.
We will continue updating this story.
