NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the Miami Valley Wednesday.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Champaign County, according to the NWS.

Some tree damage and minor structural damage were reported in the vicinity of Perry Road, north of U.S. 36.

A final assessment including the results of the survey is expected to be completed and released later this evening.

