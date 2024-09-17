Northern Lights visible for 3rd time this year across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Did you see the purple lights across the sky Monday night?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Northern Lights could be seen across the Miami Valley for the third time in 2024 due to a strong geomagnetic storm that occurred.

Several iWitness 7 viewers sent photos showing the Northern Lights from across the area.

The storm was caused by a solar X flare—an eruption of energy—that peaked Saturday, which led to an aurora-causing coronal mass ejection to affect Earth Sunday and Monday.

TRENDING STORIES:

For the best views of the Northern Lights, the best advice is to find a dark place while avoiding city lights and other light pollution.

It is also good to let your eyes adjust to the outside darkness if possible prior to viewing.

Cell phone cameras or professional cameras will capture the colors the best. You can set your cell phone camera on night mode and change the exposure to the highest setting possible. This should provide the best imagery possible for you!

If you have any Northern Lights photos from Sunday, you can share them with us here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Northern Lights Miami Valley iWitness7 Viewers shared their photos of the Northern Lights in the Miami Valley.

©2024 Cox Media Group