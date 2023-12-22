No white Christmas this year, but prepare for a rainy one

For those dreaming of a white Christmas this year — dream on.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking rain chances and how they will impact your holiday plans. More on what you can expect for your holiday on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect as you head out the door this holiday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Temperatures will be very mild, likely in the 50s

Showers likely on Christmas Day

Shower possibly change to snow shoes after midnight on Monday

Much colder by the end of the week





