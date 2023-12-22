Local

No white Christmas this year, but prepare for a rainy one

By WHIO Staff

For those dreaming of a white Christmas this year — dream on.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking rain chances and how they will impact your holiday plans. More on what you can expect for your holiday on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of what you can expect as you head out the door this holiday.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Temperatures will be very mild, likely in the 50s
  • Showers likely on Christmas Day
  • Shower possibly change to snow shoes after midnight on Monday
  • Much colder by the end of the week


