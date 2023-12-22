No white Christmas this year, but prepare for a rainy one

For those dreaming of a white Christmas this year — dream on.
Here is a breakdown of what you can expect as you head out the door this holiday.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Temperatures will be very mild, likely in the 50s
- Showers likely on Christmas Day
- Shower possibly change to snow shoes after midnight on Monday
- Much colder by the end of the week
