NO KNOCK LIST: City to make it easier for homeowners to stop door knockers

RIVERSIDE — Residents made it clear they do not want people going door to door trying to sell things in part of Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Riverside residents will no longer have to sign up to be on the city’s no-solicitation list.

TRENDING STORIES:

“When somebody’s coming to your door, you don’t know what they’re doing,” DJ McCoury said.

McCoury has heard stories of criminals pretending to be door-to-door salespeople.

“People were going around, just knocking on doors, just trying to see what you had inside,” McCoury said.

If residents did not want knocks on their doors they had to sign the city’s no soliciting order.

That will no longer be the case after city council members unanimously voted to revise a decades-old ordinance Thursday night.

“By moving to this and getting away from the requirement to register in the first place, we can be sure that it’s easier for residents just to put a sticker,” Josh Rauch, the city manager said.

The no-soliciting list had more than 400 addresses on it, but people said they felt it was largely ignored.

“Citations are a possibility, but obviously we seek you ... so I imagine officers will have discretion to give warnings as well,” Rauch said.

The new ordinance starts in 30 days.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



