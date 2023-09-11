No injuries reported after garage fire early Saturday morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton Fire Department responded to a garage fire in Montgomery County early Saturday morning, according to Dayton Fire Department Public Information Officer Brad French.

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: Fire crews, officers respond to garage fire in Montgomery County early Saturday morning

Around 5:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to a detached garage fire on 40 S. Mathison Street in Dayton.

When crews arrived, they found that the detached garage was engulfed in fire and began to collapse.

The fire caused damage to the nearby, exposed structures and trees surrounding the garage.

DFD crews were able to control the fire quickly and limit the damage to nearby structures, French said.

>>Remembering 9/11: Nation marks 22 anniversary of the attacks on America

No injuries were reported at the incident.

Damage estimates are pending at this time, French said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the DFD Fire Investigations Unit.

©2023 Cox Media Group