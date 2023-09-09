Fire crews, officers respond to garage fire in Montgomery County early Saturday morning

DAYTON — Fire crews and officers responded to a garage fire in Montgomery County early Saturday morning.

Around 5:35 a.m. crews were dispatched to a detached garage fire at 40 South Madison Street in Dayton.

Montgomery County dispatch told News Center 7 that the garage was fully engulfed.

>> ‘He lit firecrackers;’ 911 call describes what may have started deadly mobile home fire

News Center 7 is working to find out if there were any injuries.

We will continue providing updates on this developing story.









©2023 Cox Media Group