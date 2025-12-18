No compliance issues found in state review of air show travel, procurement card, Springfield says

SPRINGFIELD — The City of Springfield says it received a clean financial review confirming no findings related to travel expenses tied to the 2023 Paris Air Show and city procurement card activities.

The review, conducted by the Ohio Auditor of State, was part of the city’s regular financial audit process. It followed a citizen complaint, which was reviewed and incorporated into the audit.

"Following that review, no findings for recovery or compliance issues were identified, and to the City’s knowledge, the matter has been closed," the city said in a statement.

The city’s participation in the Paris Air Show is linked to its long-term economic development strategy.

“This review confirmed what our internal processes are designed to ensure—that City travel and procurement card use are appropriate, well-documented, compliant and serve a clear public purpose aligned with Springfield’s long-term goals," Finance Director Katie Eviston stated.

Anyone with questions can contact the City’s Finance Department at (937) 324-7700.

