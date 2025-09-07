No. 1 Ohio State rolls past Grambling State

COLUMBUS — The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to a 70-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers in Columbus on Saturday.

The Buckeyes scored 35 points in each half and had over 650 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Julian Sayin completed his first 15 passes and finished 18 of 19 for 306 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had five catches for 119 yards and a pair of scores.

Ohio State improves to 2-0.

The Buckeyes took the opening kickoff. Sayin hit Will Kacmarek for a 47-yard touchdown pass to put them ahead, 7-0.

On Ohio State’s next possession, Sayin threw down the sideline to a wide-open Smith for an 87-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0. Carnell Tate caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to put OSU up, 21-0, after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Sayin and Smith connected for an eight-yard score while CJ Donaldson added a two-yard touchdown to put the Buckeyes ahead, 35-0, at halftime.

OSU’s defense held Grambling State to 166 yards of total offense.

Ohio State’s next game will be Sept. 12 when they host Ohio University at 7 p.m. at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

