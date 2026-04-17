NIL bills competing over the future of high school athletes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — State lawmakers are considering a new bill that could allow students to make money from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be in Montgomery County with the latest on the new bill LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The debate started when a now-former Wayne High School football player sued the OHSSA.

Miami Valley State Representative Phil Plummer has introduced a bill that would allow high schoolers to make a profit off their NIL into a state law.

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