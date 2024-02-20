Superintendent selected for one of the area’s largest school districts

DAYTON — One of the largest school districts in our area has named its next superintendent.

During a Dayton Public Schools board meeting Dr. David Lawrence was named superintendent.

The school board voted unanimously in his favor.

In July 2023, he was selected as the district’s interim superintendent, following the resignation of former superintendent Elizabeth Lolli.

According to a spokesperson from Dayton Public Schools, Lawrence has over 30 years of experience in public education.

He was born and raised in Dayton and is a 1984 graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“I am honored that the Dayton Board of Education has selected me for the position of Superintendent,” said Dr. Lawrence. “I am looking forward to continuing the work that is already underway to improve culture, climate, and academic performance. Through this work, I am confident that we will see greater academic achievement and a more positive educational experience for all students. Dayton Public Schools has a proud history, and I want to restore that pride within the community. We deserve to win.” — Dr. David Lawrence said

During his time as interim superintendent, Lawrence implemented new principles for DPS staff to improve the culture and climate, the spokesperson said.

Under Lawrence’s leadership, the district has seen an increase in academic results and a decrease in “chronic absenteeism rate,” the spokesperson said.

