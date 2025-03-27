Measles outbreak confirmed in Ohio; doctors working to keep disease out of the Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A cluster of measles cases in Northeast Ohio has public health officials issuing a warning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, most people who have measles will recover without complications, but one in five will be hospitalized.

Dr. Becky Thomas, medical director with Public Health- Dayton & Montogmery County, said measles often begins as a high fever and congestion.

TRENDING STORIES:

Many people mistake it as a cold or flu, but about four days later, a rash shows up, usually starting on the face and spreading across the body.

“People are contagious before that rash appears,” Dr. Thomas said.

She said that measles is the most contagious illness we know.

Nine out of 10 people who are not protected and exposed will get measles.

Complications could cause ear infections, dehydration, and pneumonia.

Extreme cases involve brain swelling and seizures.

In rare cases, it can lead to death.

Dr. Thomas said there is a proven and easy way to protect your family — a vaccine that has been tested and studied for the last 60 years.

“It’s been shown to be effective that two doses of the vaccine will prevent 97 percent of cases of the measles,” Thomas said.

She urges parents to talk with a trusted doctor about their best options and not rely on social media.

“We don’t want to get our information from Dr. Google,” she said.

Dr. Thomas said that since 2000, almost all measles cases in the country have come from someone traveling overseas and contracting it.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group