New University of Dayton spaces to train 5G broadband infrastructure workforce

DAYTON — topics, to train a workforce for developing 5G broadband infrastructure in 12 Ohio counties.

The initiative, in collaboration with Sinclair Community College, the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, and the Greater Ohio Workforce Board, aims to raise awareness about career opportunities in the 5G sector. Training will be available at various levels, including microcredits, certificate programs, and regular courses.

“Our vision for the next three to five years, with Sinclair Community College, the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership and Greater Ohio Workforce Board, is to raise awareness about exciting career opportunities in the 5G sector,” University of Dayton School of Engineering Dean Gül Kremer said.

Sinclair Community College will establish a wireless communications lab at its Centerville campus, supported by the grant. This funding will also initiate the fiber optic technician program at both Sinclair and the University of Dayton, enabling them to become Fiber Optic Association Inc.-approved schools.

The Miami Valley Community Action Partnership and Greater Ohio Workforce Board Inc. will play a crucial role in connecting students with training opportunities to enter the 5G broadband workforce. They will also support the deployment of 5G broadband to every household in Ohio.

Students participating in the program can earn certifications in the first four levels of 5G readiness and as radio frequency/microwave engineers. Additional training includes the Occupational Safety and Health Association’s 10-hour certification and CPR/First Aid training.

Courses will cover a range of topics, including transmission lines, circuit design and manufacturing, signal generation, amplifiers, and other 5G technologies, providing comprehensive education in the field.

