New traffic controls coming to busy Butler Township intersections

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Those traveling through Butler Township should expect traffic control changes starting next month.

On Wednesday, April 15, two busy intersections in Butler Township will have new traffic control signals.

According to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner, new speed humps, stop signs, advanced warning signs and other sign changes will be installed.

Intersection of Dog Leg Road and Meeker Road

Converted from two-way stop to all-way stop

Stop signs and advanced warning signs added at all approaches

Intersection of Frederick Pike and Meeker Road

Converted to an all-way stop

Stop signs and advanced warning signs installed at all approaches

Two speed humps will be installed to reduce speeds and promote drivers’ use of stop signs, Gruner said.

One will be on Dog Leg Road between Frederick Pike and Meeker Road. The other will be on Meeker Road between Frederick Pike and Dog Leg Road.

