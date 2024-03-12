New Thai restaurant to open in the Miami Valley soon

XENIA — A new Thai restaurant is opening in the Miami Valley.

Nara Thai Kitchen, located at 68 Xenia Towne Square, will soon be opening its doors, the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

>> 2 hurt, driver cited after crashing car through Captain D’s in Kettering

The restaurant will serve appetizers such as spring rolls, crab rangoons, Thai fish cakes, fried tofu, and more. Customers can choose from a variety of salads, soups, noodle dishes, curry dishes, and desserts, according to the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant has not yet announced an opening date.

For updates from the restaurant, you can visit its Facebook page.

©2024 Cox Media Group