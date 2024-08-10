New splash pad opens in Miami County park

COVINGTON, Miami County — A community in Miami County has a new way to keep cool.

On Friday, the Village of Covington posted to social media announcing the splash pad at Schoolhouse Park is open.

The park is located in the center of Covington between Maple Street and University Street.

The village said this is a soft opening, and the final touches are still in the works.

“The contractor was able to work with us to create a work around and aid in getting the Splashpad up and running,” the post said.

For those checking out the new splash pad, hold your hand over a post in the middle of the area to activate the water.

The village said a formal dedication will happen at a later date, which has yet to be determined.

