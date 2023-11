A new ramen restaurant is opening in the Miami Valley next week.

The owners of Ozu 852 said in a social media post it will be holding a grand opening for its new restaurant, Ninja Ramen, on November 17 at 5 p.m.

Ninja Ramen is located at 375 W. National Road next door to Englewood City Hall.

For more information, you can visit Ozu 852′s Facebook page here.

