BIBIBOP Asian Grill to hold grand opening for newest location in the Miami Valley

HUBER HEIGHTS — A popular restaurant chain is opening its newest location in the Miami Valley next week.

BIBIBOP Asian Grill, located at 7648 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, November 15th, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. and doors will open at 11 a.m.

The first 100 people in line will win free BIBIBOP for a year, the post said.

For more information, you can visit the restaurant’s Facebook page here.









