New police K9 coming to local department

GREENVILLE — A new police K9 will be joining a local department.

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Greenville Police announced on Friday that K9 Kilo will join the team soon.

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K9 Kilo will be training and working with Greenville officer Steven Kreitzer.

“Public Notice: If you’re dealing in ‘kilos’… just know we are too," the department said.

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