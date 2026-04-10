New police K9 coming to local department

GREENVILLE — A new police K9 will be joining a local department.
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Greenville Police announced on Friday that K9 Kilo will join the team soon.
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K9 Kilo will be training and working with Greenville officer Steven Kreitzer.
“Public Notice: If you’re dealing in ‘kilos’… just know we are too," the department said.
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