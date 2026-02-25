New nonstop flights to take off at Ohio airports

OHIO — Some new non-stop flights will be coming to two of the area’s busiest airports.

Breeze Airways announced that it will add several nonstop flights from several airports across the country.

Those new flights will come from the Cincinnati and Columbus airports, according to an airline spokesperson.

Starting July 3, two flights will come from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Season nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Mondays and Fridays.

They will also offer flights to Portland, Maine, on Mondays and Fridays, the spokesperson said.

Starting in July, two new flights will come from John Glenn International Airport in Columbus.

Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights to Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting on July 1.

They will also offer flights to Tampa, Florida, on Mondays and Fridays, starting on July 3.

The airline will expand an existing route to Portland, Maine, to four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, starting on July 1.

“The addition of these new cities and routes will give even more travelers the opportunity to save precious hours that would otherwise be spent flying through hubs or driving,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways founder and CEO.

The airline also added Birmingham, Alabama, and Tallahassee, Florida, to its network along with over dozen new nonstop flights.

