New Mexican restaurant hosting grand opening this weekend

SIDNEY — A new Mexican restaurant is opening this weekend.

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Cocina Centro Mexican Cuisine & Margaritas in Sidney will host its grand opening Sunday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

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The restaurant is located at 101 S. Ohio Avenue.

“We ask for your patience as we couldn’t obtain our liquor license yet, but we hope to have it in the next few days,” ownership said in a social media post.

Cocina Centro Mexican Cuisine & Margaritas will also have live music from a mariachi band next Sunday, Aug. 9.

“Come hungry, leave happy! Hope to see you there!” the post read.

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