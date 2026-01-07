New mayor, vice mayor, commissioner sworn into office in Piqua

PIQUA — The new mayor of Piqua has officially been sworn into office.

Mayor Jim Vetter was sworn in by Law Director Jessica Stiltner during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting.

Stiltner also administered the oath of office for Vice Mayor Frank DeBrosse and Commissioner William Walker, Jr.

Walker was elected to a four-year term representing Ward 3 in the November election.

Vetter and DeBrosse were elected to two-year terms by the Commission.

“The City of Piqua appreciates each of these public servants and their dedication to the community,” the city wrote in a press release.

