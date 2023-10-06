New Dayton Public School spirit shop now open at Welcome Stadium

DAYTON — Dayton Public School students and alumni will have a new way to buy team merchandise.

DPS has opened a new “Spirit Store” at Welcome Stadium, the district announced on social media.

The shop will be open during high school football games at the stadium.

DPS will have a high school football tonight at Welcome Stadium.

Dunbar High School will host Trotwood Madison High School at 7 p.m.

Both schools enter tonight’s game with 5-2 records.

