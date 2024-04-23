15-year-old dead, 2 others injured after crash in southern Ohio

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 15-year-old is dead and two others were injured in a crash in southern Ohio.

Troopers with the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a crash on SR73 in Highland County on Saturday, April 20, around 7:20 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows a car driven by 17-year-old Briannika Tolle from Hillsboro was traveling southeast on SR 73 near Berrysville Rd.

Tolle failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway, hitting a mailbox and a tree.

>> Sheriff’s deputies investigating crash in Washington Township

Tolle was seriously injured and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by a medical helicopter.

Her two backseat passengers, 17-year-old Riddick Rankin and 15-year-old Addison Howard, both from Peebles, Ohio, were also injured.

Howard was also transported by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital where he died two days later. Rankin was transported to Highland District Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway patrol.

©2024 Cox Media Group