ENGLEWOOD — A new cheesesteak restaurant is set to open in the Miami Valley soon.

Steak Escape Sandwich Grill will be located at W. 485 National Road, according to the sandwich shop’s Facebook page.

Steak Escape offers cheesesteaks, subs, healthy bowls, loaded fries, and more.

For updates on when the sandwich shop will open, you can follow its social media here.





