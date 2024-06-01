Pride month kicks off with events in Dayton this weekend, events planned across Miami Valley

DAYTON — Dayton is kicking off Pride Month with their annual pride events, and even more events are planned across the Miami Valley all month long.

The 2024 Pride Schedule includes a Pride parade downtown, a festival, as well as the PFLAGS’s Running with Pride 5k.

The parade will line up on Jefferson Street and begin at 11 a.m. on Second Street in Downtown Dayton.

It will go to Main Street and around the block on First Street down to Patterson.

The Pride Festival will begin at noon, directly after the parade is finished, according to The Greater Dayton LGBT Center website.

The 9th annual PFLAG’s Running With Pride 5k will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Eastwood MetroPark on Harshman Rd.

The proceeds from Running with Pride help fund PFLAG scholarships for college students.

Dayton’s Pride kicked off on Friday, May 31 with their Friday Night Affair with life entertainment and food.

Hamilton’s Pride event starts at 11 a.m. today at Marcum Park.

Kettering Pride 2024 will occur on June 14 at Delco Park from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Yellow Springs Pride 2024 is June 29 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and will be held on the block of Mills Lawn Elementary School.

Beavercreek Pride 2024 is on June 9 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. at E.J. Nutter Park.





















