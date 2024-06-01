Lane closures on I-75 to begin tomorrow, lane shifts beginning next week in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Some major changes are coming to I-75 this coming week in Montgomery County.

Starting tomorrow, Sunday, June 2, I-75 will undergo intermittent overnight lane closed in each direction between U.S. 35 and Miamisburg-Centerville Rd (SR 725).

The closures will be night from 7 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Sunday, June 2 through Friday, June 14.

I-75 will also be undergoing a lane shift starting next Friday.

Crews will be completing work as part of the I-75 reconstruction project.

Drivers should expect three lanes on I-75 in each direction. Southbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into a counterflow lane on the northbound side at Stewart Street.

This change will go into effect Friday, June 7, and will last through October 2024.

Vehicles in the counterflow lane will not be able to exit on Edwin C. Moses, SR 741, and East Dixie Drive.

Crews will be completing work on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound travel lanes.

This new traffic pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction. The shift is weather-dependent.





