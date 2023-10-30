New campground owners want to clear the air with newly departed Darke County campers

DARKE COUNTY — New Darke County campground owners want to clear the air with newly departed campers

>>ORIGINAL REPORT: ‘Lied in everyone’s face;’ Darke County campers blindsided after lot prices triple

Rising prices are causing problems at Stillwater Beach Campground in Darke County.

The Freedom Group recently took over the site and told News Center 7 that they want to clear the air about what happened, following Saturday’s original report.

The owners say the price hike is needed.

Campsite lots tripled in price, many jumping from $1,500 to $4,800.

“I got a phone call from Georgia, and they said that it would be $200 dollars a month which would be $2,400 dollars for the year on the spot that we are in,” camper Dave Ammon said.

For campers, Dave Ammon and Jamie Townsend, have been a part of the campground community for three years.

According to the two, they were notified of these changes in mid-October.

“When we first came here, we were told that the clubhouse was going to be rebuilt and improvements were going to be made. In 2 years, nothing was done and now our fee will be doubled,” Townsend said.

Sky 7 flew over the site today and captured multiple empty campsites.

After the original story aired Saturday, the on-site manager contacted News Center 7′s Malik Patterson.

>>‘Soul crushing;’ Man says dogs returned from local trainer were ‘sickening’

The manager said he would put Patterson in contact with the Freedom Group executives to clear the air on some things.

The Freedom Group executives canceled their interview with Patterson 30 minutes before it was scheduled to start on Monday.

The company did provide a release that details why these changes are happening.

The main reason for the price hike is due to the company’s plans to invest $800,000 dollars to improve the campground’s facilities. These improvements include a new office, pickleball and cornhole courts, an upgraded pool, bathhouse renovations, and a new laundry facility.

In the statement, the Freedom group provided, it states “Our pricing philosophy is simple: affordability, fairness, and inclusivity for all community members. We understand the importance of offering a range of price points to accommodate various preferences, including those seeking waterfront views”

For the people leaving their home away from home, the Freedom Group is honoring their refund policy.

“We are actively expediting this process due to concerns from a few community members,” the release read.

The Freedom Group included some key takeaways they want the community to know about:

They value long-term community members

They want to create a safer, kid-friendly, and enjoyable community

They are committed to improved communication and addressing concerns

They have a 14-day accounting process post-site clearance

They will re-invest $800,000 in park advancements starting Nov. 1

They plan to transform the 50-year-old campground into a kid-friendly, safe environment that includes background checks

Their company is family-owned and operated

“We’re all family all of our kids grew up together… it’s just ridiculous,” camper Thomas Garvey said.

©2023 Cox Media Group