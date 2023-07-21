New bleachers installed for upcoming football season to remember Miami County high school student

TIPP CITY — A Miami County high school has just finished installing new bleachers for students for the upcoming football season.

This is to remember a Tippecanoe High School student who passed away earlier this year.

The school and best friend told NewsCenter 7′s Kayla McDermott they are proud to keep his memory alive.

NewsCenter 7 followed this story last year when Gordon Haas raised $4,000 to put in temporary bleachers with his best friend, Carson Robbins.

“We’ve been best friends for since I can remember,” he said. “Going on trip trips with him, football, everything.”

Unfortunately, Carson’s life was only short. He passed away suddenly from an unknown illness.

“Getting news like that is kind of hard,” Gordon told McDermott. “But I mean, I go on every day just doing it for him and for his family.”

After he died, athletic boosters decided to make the bleachers permanent to honor Carson.

“Carson was well-loved at school by many, and a lot of his friends are going to be in the senior class this year,” said Heather Bledsoe. “So, I think when they get to come here on Friday nights, I think they’re going to feel like he’s right here with them.”

Boosters along with the Carson Robbins Legacy Fund, worked together on this.

“The people in the community, they graciously started sending in donations and we have reached almost $50,000,” she said.

“It shows that there’s still good people in the world,” said Gordon. “People will come together if it’s for a good cause.”

McDermott says the bleachers will soon have a banner of Carson in a football uniform. So, every student will see Carson during home games.

“I think it’s awesome. His mom sent me a couple of different options and she’s like, ‘Which one do you like?’” said Gordon. “And I was like, I honestly think they all look awesome.”

Even though both Carson and Gordon will never get to share a seat on these bleachers.

“This is where his heart is, definitely on the football field,” Gordon told McDermott. “The fact that a piece of him is here now, it’s pretty cool to see.”

In addition to the bleachers, a rock will have a plaque of Carson for the football team to touch before heading out on the field for gameday.

