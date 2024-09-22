New bike trail set to open in Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS — A new bike trail is set to open in Yellow Springs soon.

The Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice announced in a release the official opening of a newly constructed, one-mile paved trail segment connecting Yellow Springs to the Agraria farm.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Named ‘Mary’s Way’ after Mary Donohoe, the path enables community members, especially students, to travel a safe off road route to the Agraria Farm and its program and activities,” the release said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Yellow Springs School parking lot.

For more details, you can click here.

