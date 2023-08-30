New acting Auditor appointed in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Hillary Hamilton has been appointed as acting County Auditor by the Clark County Commissioners, according to a spokesperson from the office.

This follows former auditor John Federer’s announcement to retire effective Friday, September 1.

Hamilton has been employed by the Clark County Auditor’s officer for 18 years, the spokesperson said.

She has served as Appraisal Director for more than nine years, where she has guided the office through two triennial updates and one mass reappraisal.

Hamilton lives in Pleasant Township with her husband Joe and their three children, Connor, Madeline, and Benjamin.

“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity. I pride myself with the rapport that I’ve built with taxpayers and organizations throughout my service. Whether it has been answering a value question, helping a taxpayer with homestead, or issuing a dog license ─ communicating and helping the taxpayer has always been the most satisfying part of my career,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton was recently named Chief Deputy Auditor during Federer’s recent absence, the spokesperson said.

Federer served three full terms as Clark County Auditor as he was first elected in 2010, and then re-elected in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

While he was in office, he made serval changes, including restructuring departments, implementing online dog tag sales, and allowing more use of the Clark County GIS system, the spokesperson said.

“He trusted me and had the confidence to designate me as Chief Deputy. He knew with my skillset and leadership experience, I was the best candidate to run the Auditor’s Office. My vow is to lead and support a well-run, efficient office that will communicate and support the various entities and taxpayers of Clark County,” Hamilton said.

The Clark County Republican Party is expected to vote on an acting auditor the serve the remainder of Federer’s term next month, the spokesperson said.

