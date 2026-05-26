Neighbors report ‘nauseating’ smell, health concerns after fire

DAYTON — A pile of burnt rubble is a growing problem for the neighbors.

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They said Tasty Bird, a longtime market along West Third, is a health hazard.

Three weeks ago, firefighters were battling a large fire at Tasty Bird.

The flames ate away at years of memories.

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It served the community for 40 years.

Now the rubble is the community’s problem.

“The smell, I hope you guys can come by sometime, it’s nauseating,” Alex Gonzales told Dayton City Commissioners at their meeting last week.

He calls the site a health hazard for his family and neighborhood.

“There are scrappers that have been entering the site and stirring the debris, potentially stirring up into the air, while nearby families are forced to live right next to it,” Gonzales said.

His wife told Newser 7 the smell from the site is getting worse as the days get warmer.

“We’re asking for urgency, transparency, site testing, and immediate action to protect the health of the community,” Alex said.

Clean up is the responsibility of the owners.

Property records state that Dayton Main Street Holdings LLC bought the site in late March.

It’s unclear when clean-up efforts will begin.

News Center 7 has reached out to the property owners and city officials.

We will update if we hear back.

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