Need a pep talk? Call this number to hear former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes give fiery speech

COLUMBUS — When it comes to the Michigan rivalry, it’s hard not to think about one of Ohio State’s most iconic coaches — Woody Hayes.

Although he passed away many years ago, there’s a way you can still hear him, our news partners at WBNS reported.

By dialing 614-488-1910, you can hear Hayes give what sounds like a pregame speech to his football team before a Michigan game.

“This ball game will boil down to three things. Three things. Number one, the team that hits the hardest and the longest, the team that starts the fastest, and the team that’s too damn smart to make mistakes. They’re too smart to make mistakes and that team will win without any question. If you take it to ‘em, if you don’t make mistakes and you keep taking it to ‘em. Hell, there’s no question who will win. There’s no question who will win. Now let’s go out and do it.”

Ryan Vesler, the owner of Columbus-based clothing store, Homage, said he found the number in 2010.

Vesler said the football coach fundamentally believed that, as a member of the community, he should have his phone number in the white pages.

So, Vesler wanted to know what that number was.

“I went to the library downtown, got a microfilm, found the white pages from that era, found the number,” Vesler said.

But it was out of service.

So he worked with a telecommunications company to get the number up and running again.

Vesler plans on keeping the number for as long as he can.

Ohio State and Michigan will play in the 120th edition of “The Game” on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

