Over 3,000 without power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Over 3,000 AES Ohio customers are without power in Montgomery County Wednesday.

Around 2,800 customers are without power east of Trotwood, according to a spokesperson for AES Ohio. A cause for the outages has not been determined at this time; however, crews are on scene working to restore power.

Several hundred customers are also without power in Vandalia after a line was cut. Crews are on scene making repairs.

News Center 7 will update this story once power has been restored.





