Near record warmth before the April showers begin

DAYTON — March will end like a lamb with near record warmth as multiple rain chances extend into the start of April. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Winds could be gusting upwards of 35-40 m.p.h. on Tuesday afternoon. That will push our high temperatures in the low 80s. The record high for March 31st is 82 that was set back in 1981.

Near record warmth before April showers

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This warmth is fueling the possibility of a stronger storm. Areas north of I-70 are under a one out of five for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. This means one or two storms could come with a damaging wind gust or large hail. Not a widespread severe weather or even general storm threat.

Near record warmth before April showers

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The front will stall over us which means there are chances for rain and storms heading through this week and into this weekend. No day will be a washout but showers and storms may be over parts of the Miami Valley, even into Easter Sunday.

Near record warmth before April showers

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