Near record warmth before the April showers begin

DAYTON — March will end like a lamb with near record warmth as multiple rain chances extend into the start of April. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
Winds could be gusting upwards of 35-40 m.p.h. on Tuesday afternoon. That will push our high temperatures in the low 80s. The record high for March 31st is 82 that was set back in 1981.
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This warmth is fueling the possibility of a stronger storm. Areas north of I-70 are under a one out of five for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning. This means one or two storms could come with a damaging wind gust or large hail. Not a widespread severe weather or even general storm threat.
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The front will stall over us which means there are chances for rain and storms heading through this week and into this weekend. No day will be a washout but showers and storms may be over parts of the Miami Valley, even into Easter Sunday.
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