Local

National Drug Take-Back Day: Where you can safely dispose prescription pills in the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff

Group of assorted capsules, pills and blisters Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, with drop-off locations set up across the United States to help you properly dispose of the drugs for free. (apomares/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take-Back Day to today, April 27.

The biannual national event provides people with several locations where they can safely dispose of prescription pills that are no longer needed.

>> 1 hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison Township

Ohioans who would like to dispose of unused or expired pills are encouraged to drop them off at a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most local police departments and sheriff’s offices have a collection site. To find a collection site nearest to you, search here.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Most Read