National Drug Take-Back Day: Where you can safely dispose prescription pills in the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take-Back Day to today, April 27.

The biannual national event provides people with several locations where they can safely dispose of prescription pills that are no longer needed.

Ohioans who would like to dispose of unused or expired pills are encouraged to drop them off at a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most local police departments and sheriff’s offices have a collection site. To find a collection site nearest to you, search here.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs.





