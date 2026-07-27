NAACP holds town hall to support Black small businesses in Dayton

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton branch of the NAACP is hosting a town hall today at Grace United Methodist Church on Harvard Avenue in Dayton.

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The event aims to provide small-business owners with essential resources and examine the economic progress of Black American households.

The town hall will feature a panel composed of economic development directors from Dayton, Trotwood and Montgomery County.

The goal of the event is to help people understand how various decisions impact Black households and businesses, particularly within minority communities.

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Dayton Area Chamber CEO Chris Kirschner of Commerce stated that the Miami Valley is currently an opportune place to start or expand businesses.

Kirschner attributed this regional growth to several factors.

“There is growth popping everywhere across this region, and it’s a combination of a lot of things. We have the right legislative and policy environment that’s allowing for business growth. We have the right infrastructure in place that allows access to customers and clients. We have that right workforce that’s here that our business community. Is demanding and it’s all culminating really in a perfect storm that is allowing businesses to thrive,” Krischner said.

He specified that some of the policies contributing to this growth include lower tax structures and fewer regulations.

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