Multiple rounds of snow in the forecast

DAYTON — Saturday night into Sunday the first wave of the weekend pushes into the Miami Valley. Light snow and light rain is possible with temperatures hovering around freezing. A few slick spots are possible overnight and early Sunday. However, this isn’t the main event.

The second wave of precipitation moves in late Sunday and into Monday morning. There will be a few snow showers late Sunday night, but overnight and early Monday will bring our best chance for snow and/or ice. There is a lot of uncertainty with the track of the low at them moment.

What is likely for the Valley will be snow chances Sunday night and early Monday leaving slick spots for the start of a new work week. Ice is possible, but not likely at this time.

