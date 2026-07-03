Multiple charges filed against suspect in Harrison Township thefts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man has been formally charged in connection with a series of thefts that happened in Harrison Township.

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Danny North was indicted on two counts each of receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card and one count of grand theft, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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North’s charges are connected to several thefts that happened in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive in Harrison Township between June 4 and June 9.

Investigators determined that multiple debit and credit cards, firearms, and other personal property had been stolen from apartments and vehicles.

They also found that the stolen debit and credit cards were used to make fraudulent purchases, the sheriff’s office said.

Through surveillance footage, witness interviews, and other investigative efforts, deputies identified North as the suspect.

Detectives recovered the property from North, which was later confirmed stolen.

He was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail on June 23.

This investigation remains ongoing.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet reported missing property, particularly individuals who may have believed a debit or credit card or other valuables were simply misplaced,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and secure valuables, including firearms, wallets, and debit or credit cards.

Anyone who lives in or near the 4300 block of Riverside Drive and believes they may have been the victim of a theft between June 4 and June 9, or who has information related to this investigation, is encouraged to contact Detective Taylor Gianangeli at (937)890-3430.

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